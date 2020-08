DWYM: Mail Delivery Delays

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 02:07s - Published 17 hours ago

TODAY THE NATION'S POST MASTERGENERAL SAYS HE WILL ANSWERQUESTIONS FROM CONGRESS NEXTWEEK -- AS IT BEGINS TOINVESTIGATE A GROWING NUMBEROF COMPLAINTS ABOUT MAILDELAYS.

CONSUMERREPORTER JOHN MATARESE REPORTS-- SOME LOCAL PEOPLE WHODEPEND ON THE POST OFFICE ARENOW TURNING TO OTHER SERVICESFOR DELIVERY.AS CONGRESS DEBATESPOST OFFICE FUNDING ....ANDWHETHER IT DESERVES MOREMONEY.... POSTALCUSTOMERS ALL OVER THE TRISTATE ARE DEALING WITH MOREAND MORE DELAYS AND WONDERINGIF IT WILL GETFIXED.

SMALLBUSINESS OWNER LAUREL SALAMANCHECKS HER MAILBOX EVERYMORNING ....HERE IN BATAVIA....BUT HAS BEENCOMING UP EMPTYHANDED A LOTLATELY."Sometimes we receivemail at 9 in the morning,sometimes its 8:00 at night."THIS ONLINE FITNESSINSTRUCTOR -- WHO RUNS"SYMMETY FITNESS PILATES" --SAYS IMPORTANT PACKAGES KEEPGETTINGDELAYED."You get the trackingnumber, and it says on thetruck for delivery, and thennothing ever arrives, and waittil the nextday."LAUREL SAYS AT FIRST SHETHOUGHT IT WAS JUST HER STREET.BUT THE MORE SHE SPOKEWITH FRIENDS AND PEOPLE IN HERFACEBOOK GROUPS, THE MORE SHEFOUND OTHER PEOPLE WITH LATEMAIL AND PACKAGES THAT SEEMEDTO BE STUCK ON TRUCKS FORDAYS."There would be packagesthat didn't show up that saidslated for delivery, out fordelivery, and they wouldn'tshow up." ITS NOTJUST SMALL BUSINESSES GETTINGHURT: LAST WEEK,MILITARY VET GARY FAVORS TOLDUS THE DELAYS ARE IMPACTINGHIS MEDICINE FROM THE VA."It's been a spiral effect ofmissing packages, medication,so I dont know what to do."THE POSTAL SERVICESISSUES ARE REACHING AFLASHPOINT IN WASHINGTONFLASHPOINT IN REACHING AFLASHPOINT IN WASHINGTON DC.BUT MOST DEMOCRATS ANDREPUBLICANS AGREE THAT WITHOUTMORE MONEY...THE DEPARTMENTWON'T HAVE THE MANPOWER TO FIXTHINGS.

SO WHATCAN YOU DO?

LIKEMORE AND MORE PEOPLE...LAURELIS LOOKING AT FEDEX, UPS, ANDAMAZON FOR ESSENTIALITEMS."Amazon can get here thenext day, so most of what weorder is a service likethat." THE VA IS NOWURGING VETERANS TO ORDER THEIRMEDICINE EARLY.... BECAUSE ATTHIS TIME IT CANNOT USE OTHERSERVICES.

GIVE YOURDELIVERIES MORE TIME RIGHT NOWSO YOU DONT WASTE YOURMONEY.JM WCPO 9 NEWS