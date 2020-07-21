'This is voter suppression!' Truck seen loading mailboxes in New York amid mail-in maelstrom

A shocking view of what a filmer said was "voter suppression" was filmed in New York City, when a United States Postal Service truck is seen taking postal mailboxes off the streets on Monday (August 17).

Following the election, President Donald Trump has warned he will not fund the USPS, considering it is an independent agency of the executive branch of the United States federal government.

"This is voter suppression!

Save the USPS!" said the filmer to Newsflare.

Trump launched another attack on the Postal Service on Monday afternoon, declaring that the agency “has been failing for many decades” and asserting that Democrats “don’t have a clue,” but failing to offer a plan to fix its current crisis.