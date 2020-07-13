Global  
 

Mostly clear tonight, cooler air moves in Tuesday

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the 60s.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the 60s.

Get ready for a cool down and more sunshine on Tuesday with highs only in the mid 70s.

Besides a few stray showers,this Monday turned out to bewarm and pleasant with highsin the lower 80s.

Tonight willbe partly cloudy with lows inthe 60s.

Get ready for a cooldown and more sunshine onTuesday with highs only in themid 70s.Comfortable conditionswill continue into Wednesdayand Thursday with mostly sunnyskies and highs back up to80°.

We'll stay mostly sunnyand dry throughout the day onFriday with highs in the lower80s but chances for showerswill return late Friday night.There will be a chance forscattered showers andthunderstorms on Saturdayotherwise expect partly cloudyskies with lows in the lower80s.

Sunday looks partlycloudy with a high near 80°.




