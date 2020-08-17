2020 DNC Begins Monday Virtually
The Democratic National Convention begins Monday night in Milwaukee, except most people are not there.
KDKA's Jon Delano has more.
Simon Applebaum Good Monday morning, Twitter nation! Democratic National Convention--virtually--begins later today. Cable news net… https://t.co/ai6TbZaLWu 9 hours ago
Intl. Business Times The four-night 2020 Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, begins Monday at 9 p.m. with most speak… https://t.co/3OUOcj4SXt 9 hours ago
Democratic National Convention kicks off Monday, here's a look at what to expectThe 2020 Democratic National Convention kicks off tonight. ABC's Ines de La Cuetara a look at some changes for this year and what to expect. You can watch the DNC live on Channel 13 at 7 p.m...
President Trump visits Oshkosh MondayPresident Trump is visiting Oshkosh, Wisconsin amid the start of the DNC.
Democratic Party of Wisconsin hosts virtual welcome breakfast ahead of DNC kick-offThe Democratic Party of Wisconsin hosted a virtual welcome breakfast on Monday, ahead of the virtual Democratic National Convention's official kick-off.