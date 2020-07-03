Philly’s “Reliable Mom” cares for community during pandemic

Martina Slappy has a larger-than-life personality that simply cannot be missed.

Wearing a smile that shines for miles, she can be found driving around Philadelphia in a big red minivan.

On the side of her vehicle is a sticker that reads, “Reliable Mom Transport LLC,” raising the eyebrows of many who pass her by.

But it’s more than just the title of Martina’s business.

“Reliable Mom” is a title emblematic of the figure she has become for her Mount Airy community and beyond.

Ever since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, she has been running errands and transporting senior citizens wherever they desire.