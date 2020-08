Suspect Bakari Abiona Moncrief Charged With Capital Murder In Connection To Sarmistha Sen Slaying Video Credit: CBS 11 Dallas - Duration: 01:47s - Published 22 minutes ago Suspect Bakari Abiona Moncrief Charged With Capital Murder In Connection To Sarmistha Sen Slaying Plano Police Detectives have executed an arrest warrant on 29-year-old Bakari Abiona Moncrief in connection to the slaying of Plano mother Sarmistha Sen. 0

