Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:25s - Published
Clark County poll workers will get more pay

In an effort to hire more needed workers, the Clark County poll workers will get more pay for working the 2020 election.

CLARK COUNTY IS PROMISING MOREPAY.EARLY VOTING POLL WORKERS WILLBE PAID 14 DOLLARS AN HOUR.THOSE WHO WORK ON ELECTION DAYWILL GET 225 TO 250 DOLLARSTHAT DAY DEPENDING ON THEIRSPECIFIC JOB.OFFICIALS SAY THEY NEED31-HUNDRED WORKERS TO HELP ATPOLLING PLACES.SO FAR THEY'VE HIRED ABOUT 16-HUNDRED PEOPLE.NOT EVERY BUSINESS IS COMPLYINGWITH THE




