Paved With Good Intentions: Restaurant Apologizes For Weighing Customers

A restaurant chain's campaign to curb food wastage in China has backfired horribly.

According to CNN, popular Hunan chain Chuiyan Fried Beef has issued a public apology for weighing diners before they entered.

After patrons were weighed, they were given suggestions for dishes based on their weight and the food's calorie content, based on their physique.

Signs around the restaurant encouraged diners to 'clean your plate' and "be thrifty and diligent.'

Facing online accusations of fat-shaming, Chuiyan Fried Beef said Saturday it would still allow customers to weigh themselves at its outlets.


