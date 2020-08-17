THE SECRETS WE KEEP Movie - Noomi Rapace, Joel Kinnaman, Chris Messina

THE SECRETS WE KEEP Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In post-WWII America, a woman (Noomi Rapace), rebuilding her life in the suburbs with her husband (Chris Messina), kidnaps her neighbor (Joel Kinnaman) and seeks vengeance for the heinous war crimes she believes he committed against her.

Directed by Yuval Adler starring Noomi Rapace, Joel Kinnaman, Chris Messina, Amy Seimetz release date September 16, 2020 (in theaters), October 16, 2020 (on VOD)