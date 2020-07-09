Tulsa County sees recent decline in COVID-19 cases

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 02:58s - Published 2 minutes ago

FOUR MOREOKLAHOMANS HAVE LOST THEIRBATTLE WITH THECORONAVIRUS... BRINGING THETOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS TO665.

THE STATE HEALTHCOMMISSIONER REMINDSCOUNTIES IN THE ORANGE ZONESTO WEAR FACE COVERINGS INPUBLIC SETTINGS.

TULSACOUNTY FALLS UNDER THISCATEGORY OF MODERATE RISKLEVEL FOR COVID-19.2 WORKS FOR YOU'S GITZELPUENTE JOINS US LIVE OUTSIDETHE TULSA HEALTH DEPARTMENTWITH MORE INFORMATION.GITZEL?TULSA COUNTY IS STILL SEEINGONGOING COMMUNITY SPREAD OFCOVID-19..

BUT THERE IS SOMEGOOD NEWS TO REPORT.LOOKING AT THE LATEST DATAFROM THE TULSA HEALTHDEPARTMENT..

IT SHOWS THAT TULSA COUNTY IS NOW SEEING A DECLINE IN NEW CASES.

Are startingto see a downturn, which isgreat news." DR. BRUCEDART..

EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OFTHE TULSA HEALTHDEPARTMENT..

ATTRIBUTES THEDECLINE TO THE THREE W'S.

"Ithink people are becomingmore compliant around thethree W's, watch yourdistance, wear your mask,wash your hands.

I meanthose are our only tools tomitigate spread.

I thinkwe're seeing more and moreof that." ON SUNDAY..

ONLY68 NEW CASES WERE RECORDEDIN T ULSA COUNTY..

COMPAREDTO 325 TWO WEEKS AGO.

THERE ARE 1,392ACTIVE CASES IN AN ESTIMATEDPOPULATION OF 651-THOUSAND.HOWEVER - DESPITE THEENCOURAGING TREND..

DR. DARTIS CONCERNED ABOUT IN-PERSONLEARNING AND WHAT THAT COULDMEAN FOR THE COMMUNITY."Several schools have madethe decision to open up inthe classroom.

We know thatwhen people come together,there's potential fortransmission and potentialfor increasing cases." HESAYS THERE IS A POSSIBILITYWE COULD SEE WHAT HAPPENEDWITH GEORGIA SCHOOLS LASTWEEK - AFTER STUDENTS CAMEDOWNWITH THE VIRUS AND HAD TO BEQUARANTINED.

"We do seem toexperience the same trendsthat other communities areseeing or maybe two or threeweeks ahead of us." SPORTS..SUCH AS FOOTBALL..

AND OTHERACTIVITIES THAT REQUIREGROUP SETTINGS..

ARE ANOTHERWORRY.

"At this juncturewith the degree of incidentsin our community, thesecontact sports especiallyaren't very safe whetherit's high school, college,even professional." HEBELIEVES THAT AS LONG ASPEOPLE FOLLOW SAFETYGUIDELINES..

WE COULDCONTINUE TO SEE FEWER CASES.SPECIFICALLY THE THREE W'S:-WEAR A MASK.

-WATCH YOURDISTANCE.

-AND WASH YOURHANDS!

WE COULDCONTINUE TO SEE FEWER CASES.IF YOU ARE FEELING SICK..WITH A COUGH, FEVER OR OTHERSYMPTOMS..

CALLYOUR HEALTHCARE PROVIDER SOTHEY CAN GUIDE YOU.

THETULSA HEALTH DEPARTMENTOFFERS FREE TESTING AT TWOLOCATIONS..

BY APPOINTMENTONLY.

