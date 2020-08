New school in Las Vegas area for girls Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:49s - Published 8 minutes ago New school in the Las Vegas area for girls. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend GIRLS.THE GIRLS ATHLETIC LEADERSHIPSSCHOOL WAS FOUNDED BY A MOM WHOFELT HER DAUGHTERS WERE BEINGOVERLOOKED IN CLASS.SO SHE STARTED A SCHOOL THATFOCUSES ON GIVING SPECIALATTENTION TO YOUNG GIRLS.2:42-2;54 IT HELPS THEM FINDTHEIR VOICE IN MIDDLE SCHOOL,LEARN SELF ADOVACY, LEARNLEADERSHIP SKILLS AND BE ACTIVELEADERS IN OUR COMMUNITY.135 STUDENTS HAVE ALREADYENROLLED.RIGHT NOW STUDENTS HAVE THEOPTION OF LEARNING ONLINE ORGOING INTO THE BOYS AND GIRLSCLUB NEAR FLAMINGO AND MARYLANDTO DO THEIR SCHOOL WORK.THERE ARE PLEXIGLASS BARRIERSIN PLACE AT THE GRILS AND BOYSCLUB FOR SOCIAL DISTANCING.IF YOU ARE INTERESTED INLEARNING MORE-- WE WILLPOST MORE INFORMATION ONLINE ATKTNV DOT COM.IT'S ANOTHER 13 FIRST ALERT





