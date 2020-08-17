HSFT20 - Stop #57 West Point Green Wave

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 1 minute ago

Are two schools tied for the most state championships in mississippi.

South panola and you guessed it....west point.

The green wave enter 2020 fresh off a 4-peat with 11 state titles and have their sights set on another one.

West point is stop #57 on the high school football tour.

Nat pop 3 sec the four peat is complete.

The drive for five begins.

The west point green wave secured a 4th straight state championship last season after defeating picayune 38-26.

Now the green wave look to join elite company as they try for a 5th consecutive title.

The only school to ever accomplish that, south panola.

"our players and our coaches know what's on our shoulders.

We play for our community, our pride, and our school.

That's not gonna change."

"go harder.

When everybody look up, we know we got to put on."

"we got to get them.

We got to keep them state championships rolling in."

The green wave have to replace key pieces from last season's backfield that featured brandon harris, dantaryius cannon and jimothy mays.

But west point has embraced and mastered the art of re-tooling year in and year out.

A challenge that head coach chris chambliss uses to keep the team motivated.

"it's a driving force for us to try to prove ourselves each year.

I tell our seniors every year our expectations remain the same, but people change.

What are you gonna do to lead our program in the right direction?

We're gonna go as our seniors go.

If our seniors lead us in the right direction, then we're gonna be ok."

"we got a couple guys coming back.

A couple who are going to learn, but we'll get there."

Despite the difficult off- season, chambliss praises his senior group for their work in leading this team.

A group that wasted no time in preparing for next season's grind.

"our leadership so far has been great even though it's been tough on them to lead us in the locker room, lead us on the field, lead us in the weight room.

They've done a great job of doing