Ole Miss holds official first practice

The Lane Kiffin era is truly underway with the first official practice of 2020.

Summer break in recent memory, the ole miss rebels were finally able to put on the helmets to get ready for the fast approaching opening game.

The rebels are coming off a disappointing 4-8 season last year including a heartbreaking loss in the egg bowl.

Not only is ole miss looking to bounce back, they will have to do so against a stacked sec schedule.

No southeast louisiana's.

No new mexico states this year.

Not to mention, the added pressure of keeping players and staff safe amidst the coronavirus.

And coach kiffin is putting extra emphasis on safety on and off the field.

