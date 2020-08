The Democratic National Convention Starts Tonight But Will Very Different Than Any Convention Before Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 02:26s - Published 7 minutes ago The Democratic National Convention Starts Tonight But Will Very Different Than Any Convention Before Due to covid-19 this years Democratic National Convention will look and feel much different than in years past, everything will be done virtually instead of in huge arenas with attendees and speakers in person. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend