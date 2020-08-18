Tornado warning issued for Ottawa, Canada

Global  
 

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:28s - Published
Environment Canada issued a tornado warning and severe thunderstorm warnings for Ottawa, Ontario on Monday, August 17, and has predicted the storm would produce very strong wind gusts, toonie to ping p

Environment Canada issued a tornado warning and severe thunderstorm warnings for Ottawa, Ontario on Monday, August 17, and has predicted the storm would produce very strong wind gusts, toonie to ping pong ball size hail and heavy rain.




