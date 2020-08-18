Tornado warning issued for Ottawa, Canada Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 00:28s - Published 10 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 00:28s - Published Tornado warning issued for Ottawa, Canada Environment Canada issued a tornado warning and severe thunderstorm warnings for Ottawa, Ontario on Monday, August 17, and has predicted the storm would produce very strong wind gusts, toonie to ping p 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Environment Canada issued a tornado warning and severe thunderstorm warnings for Ottawa, Ontario on Monday, August 17, and has predicted the storm would produce very strong wind gusts, toonie to ping pong ball size hail and heavy rain.



