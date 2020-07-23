Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Paris Hilton's childhood trauma

Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Paris Hilton's childhood trauma

Paris Hilton's childhood trauma

Paris Hilton still has "nightmares" about a childhood trauma she experienced.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Watch Paris Hilton Revisit Her Childhood Trauma in First This Is Paris Documentary Trailer

Prepare to discover a whole new side of Paris Hilton. While some pop culture fans may know the...
E! Online - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Paris Hilton 'nervous' about her documentary release [Video]

Paris Hilton 'nervous' about her documentary release

Paris Hilton is "nervous" for the public to see her 'This Is Paris' documentary series, because it sees her detail "personal and traumatic experiences".

Credit: Bang Media World     Duration: 01:13Published
Paris Hilton is 'nervous' about her documentary release [Video]

Paris Hilton is 'nervous' about her documentary release

Paris Hilton is "nervous" for the public to see her 'This Is Paris' documentary series, because it sees her detail "personal and traumatic experiences".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:13Published
Paris Hilton is watching The Simple Life in lockdown [Video]

Paris Hilton is watching The Simple Life in lockdown

Paris Hilton has been watching 'The Simple Life' with her boyfriend Carter Reum during lockdown, which she says is "very fun and entertaining" because Carter isn't a "reality show type of person".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published