Paris Hilton's childhood trauma

Prepare to discover a whole new side of Paris Hilton. While some pop culture fans may know the...



Related videos from verified sources Paris Hilton 'nervous' about her documentary release



Paris Hilton is "nervous" for the public to see her 'This Is Paris' documentary series, because it sees her detail "personal and traumatic experiences". Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:13 Published on July 23, 2020 Paris Hilton is 'nervous' about her documentary release



Paris Hilton is "nervous" for the public to see her 'This Is Paris' documentary series, because it sees her detail "personal and traumatic experiences". Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:13 Published on July 23, 2020 Paris Hilton is watching The Simple Life in lockdown



Paris Hilton has been watching 'The Simple Life' with her boyfriend Carter Reum during lockdown, which she says is "very fun and entertaining" because Carter isn't a "reality show type of person". Credit: Bang Media Duration: 00:40 Published on July 23, 2020