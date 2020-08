Operations mostly smooth on first day of school in Spartanburg County Video Credit: WYFF - Duration: 01:57s - Published 4 minutes ago Operations mostly smooth on first day of school in Spartanburg County It’s time to head back to school, whether that’s in the classroom or online, in Spartanburg County. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend FIRST DAY.YEAH, THAT’S RIGHT AND NIGEL ANDYOU’RE RIGHT EVERYTHING DOESLOOK A LITTLE DIFFERENT AS WE’VENOTICED ESPECIALLY HERE ATDRAYTON MILLS ELEMENTARY ANDSPARTANBURG FROM A RIVAL TODISMISSAL STUDENTS GETTING THEIRTEMPERATURES CHECKED HAVING TOWEAR MASKS AND EVEN KEEPINGTHEIR DISTANCE.SO THIS IS YOUR CLASSROOM.YES.THIS IS MY CLASSROOM REALLY LIKEESTABLISHING A NEW SCHOOL.ALL OF OUR PROTOCOLS ARE NEWRINGS UNFAMILIAR CHANGES TO AFAMILIAR PLACE PRINCIPAL THOMASWEBSTER REASSURING WHILE SOMESTUDENTS FEEL ANXIOUS ANDSCARED.THIS IS A SAFE PLACE FOR THEM.WE HAVE SO MANY PROTOCOLS INPLACE TO KEEP THEIR CHILDRENSAFE WHILE THEY’RE WITH USINSIDE THE CLASSROOM STUDENTSAND TEACHERS FOR THE MOST PARTWEARING.PERDITA GUIDELINES AND SOUTHCAROLINA STATE MANDATES, IF THEYDON’T THAT WOULD BE SOMETHINGTHAT WE WOULD TALK TO THEM ABOUTAS ADMINISTRATORS OR TEACHERSAND YOU KNOW TO THIS POINT EVERYSINGLE ONE OF OUR CHILDREN HASDONE GREAT FROM THE BATHROOM TOTHE CLASSROOM SOCIAL DISTANCINGIS THE ORDER OF THE DAY EVEN INTHE CAFETERIA CLEANING STAFFFREQUENTLY SANITIZING THE SCHOOLTHE SCHOOL DISTRICT REPORTEDMOSTLY SMOOTH OPERATIONS ON DAYONE THE THOUGHT OF AN OUTBREAKSTILL IN IN THE BACK OF THISPRINCIPLES.OF COURSE IS SOMETHING THAT ITHINK ALL OF US ARE CONCERNEDABOUT I THINK EVERY PRINCIPALACROSS THE NATION RIGHT NOW ISPROBABLY NOT SLEEPING SUPER.WELL THE NIGHT BEFORE SCHOOLOPENS.I AM VERY VERY CONFIDENT IN OURPROTOCOLS.NORTH CAROLINA SCHOOLSEXPERIENCE ISSUES TODAY AS WELLAS ASHEVILLE CITY SCHOOLSBUNCOMBE AND HENDERSON COUNTYSCHOOLS ALL WENT BACK TODAYSEVERAL SCHOOLS REPORTED ISSUESWITHIN SEE ED CLOUD AND ONLINELEARNING AROUND 9 O’CLOCK THISMORNING.IT PREVENTED ACCESS TO CANVASPOWER SCHOOL AND OTHERAPPLICATIONS THAT WE HAVE BEENTOLD THAT WAS RESOLVED AROUND11:30 THIS MORNING.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Students face new kind of school year as classes begin in Manatee County



For the first time since March, students were able to go back to school in Manatee County. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:54 Published 52 minutes ago Students head back to school in Okeechobee County on Monday



Monday marked the first day of school for students in Okeechobee County, the second school district in the area to begin the 2020-21 academic year. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:06 Published 3 hours ago Back to School: Manatee, Highlands County school districts start classes



Monday was the first day of school for Manatee County students who elected to take brick-and-mortar classes. Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:43 Published 4 hours ago