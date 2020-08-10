Global  
 

Breaking the Cycle of Gang Violence Podcast: Episode 2

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 43:06s - Published
On July 2, 2020 Yolanda Chacon's life changed forever.

It was the second time her life was impacted by gun violence.

It was just after 7:30 p.m.

On July 2, when officers responded to a home in the near 20th St.

And Oleander St.

In Delano for a shooting.

When officers arrived they found three adults injured and two young girls, Makeliah Osorno, 11, and Elayna Dorig, 12, dead.

The shooting remains under investigation and the only suspect information that has been released is a man wearing a hoodie style sweater and mask.

Chacon discusses the impact of losing a family member to gang violence and what she thinks needs to be done to break the cycle of gang violence all together.


