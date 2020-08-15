Global  
 

What Happened To Sonya Deville

Video Credit: Celebrity Wire - Duration: 01:23s - Published
What Happened To Sonya Deville
Here's the story.

Man Accused Of Trying To Kidnap WWE Star Sonya Deville At Her Florida Home

A South Carolina man who reportedly spent eight years planning to kidnap WWE star Sonya Deville was...
cbs4.com - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


WWE Star Sonya Deville Targeted In Terrifying Kidnapping Plot, Arrest Made

Cops have thwarted an apparent kidnapping attempt at the home of WWE superstar Sonya Deville --...
TMZ.com - Published

Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville – Hair vs. Hair Match

Mandy Rose vs. Sonya Deville – Hair vs. Hair Match Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville are set to put their locks on the line at SummerSlam.
FOX Sports - Published


CMLuck3

Nialllova RT @mckenzieas93V2: If you're a fan of a certain Wrestler please respect their boundaries What happened with Sonya Deville is a result of… 22 minutes ago

damanbeast11

Raul @SwoleWorld Not to mention with what happened to Sonya DeVille and someone finding her address. Completely unaccept… https://t.co/nZBuOgyv38 2 hours ago

organizedkaos85

May #FuckAllLivesMatter 💖💜💙 What happened to Sonya Deville could’ve ended a lot differently, she was almost kidnapped & assholes still wanna ma… https://t.co/QsPgVmDps4 2 hours ago

WFLAJustin

Justin Schecker Prosecutors are asking the judge to hold Sonya Deville's accused stalker in jail without bond until his trial. We'l… https://t.co/oLqmjOAq79 4 hours ago

RickUcchino

Rick Ucchino RT @RickUcchino: What happened this past weekend was awful, but thankfully Sonya Deville is safe. I'd like to get back to covering the wond… 4 hours ago

_mattyc_

Matt @OfficiallyJace @MeltzerSaidWhat "You won't believe what just happened to Sonya Deville but first you have to hear… https://t.co/4R7jDYzxRC 6 hours ago

RickUcchino

Rick Ucchino What happened this past weekend was awful, but thankfully Sonya Deville is safe. I'd like to get back to covering t… https://t.co/sgTeR1K1DI 7 hours ago


South Carolina Man Accused Of Trying To Kidnap WWE Star [Video]

South Carolina Man Accused Of Trying To Kidnap WWE Star

Phillip A. Thomas II, 24, was arrested early Sunday for attempting to carry out the plot, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:57Published
WWE's Sonya Deville targeted by attempted kidnapping [Video]

WWE's Sonya Deville targeted by attempted kidnapping

WWE superstar Sonya Deville was the target of a terrifying attempted kidnapping plot over the weekend when a man broke into her home.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:22Published