Martinez dazzles as Inter demolish Shakhtar to reach Europa League final
Lautaro Martinez plays chief tormentor as Inter Milan claim a massive 5-0 victory against Shakhtar Donetsk to reach the Europa League final.
Related news from verified sources
Inter Milan will face Sevilla in the final of this season's Europa League after two goals each for...
BBC News - Published
Follow LIVE as Inter Milan look to join Sevilla in the Europa League final with victory over Shakhtar...
Team Talk - Published
Lautaro Martinez said Inter are ready for greatness after easing past Shakhtar Donetsk to secure...
SoccerNews.com - Published
Related videos from verified sources
Conte: Fear is not part of my vocabulary
Antonio Conte says Shakhtar Donetsk are the best team Inter Milan have faced in the Europa League so far, but maintains he and his side have no fear.
Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:35Published
Solksjaer sees work to be done
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer highlighted the need to improve after wastefulness andlax defending helped end Manchester United’s Europa League dreams in a thirdsemi-final defeat of the season. A night that..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:04Published
