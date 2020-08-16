Global  
 

Martinez dazzles as Inter demolish Shakhtar to reach Europa League final

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 03:27s - Published
Martinez dazzles as Inter demolish Shakhtar to reach Europa League final

Martinez dazzles as Inter demolish Shakhtar to reach Europa League final

Lautaro Martinez plays chief tormentor as Inter Milan claim a massive 5-0 victory against Shakhtar Donetsk to reach the Europa League final.


Lukaku double helps Inter thrash Shakhtar to reach Europa final

 Inter Milan will face Sevilla in the final of this season's Europa League after two goals each for Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez help them to victory over..
BBC News
Lopetegui delighted with Sevilla's 'heart' in Man United victory [Video]

Lopetegui delighted with Sevilla's 'heart' in Man United victory

Sevilla carve out an opportunity to win a record-extending sixth Europa League title after coming from behind to beat Manchester United 2-1 in the semi-final on Sunday.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:30Published

Manchester United’s Europa League dream ended by Sevilla

 Sevilla 2 Manchester United 1 Manchester United’s long season ended on game No 61 and in semi-final heartbreak. Extra time appeared the favoured outcome before..
WorldNews

The former Premier League players trying to end Inter Milan's barren run

 Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte filled his squad with players from the Premier League, but how have they fared this season?
BBC News

