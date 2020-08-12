Global  
 

Donald Trump: 'Only way we lose is if election is rigged'

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
US President Donald Trump says the only way he loses the election is if it is"rigged".

He told a small crowd of supporters in Minnesota: "So we have to winthe election.

We can't play games.

Get out and vote.

"Make sure, because theonly way we're going to lose this election, is if the election is rigged."


'COVID is the symptom, not the illness' -Cuomo [Video]

'COVID is the symptom, not the illness' -Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, speaking at the Democratic National Convention Monday, said America's immune system has been weakened by a divided nation fueled by President Trump's rhetoric and actions.

Credit: Reuters Studio
Whitmer: Unlike Trump, Biden will 'lead by example' [Video]

Whitmer: Unlike Trump, Biden will 'lead by example'

On day one of the virtual Democratic National Convention Monday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer slammed President Donald Trump for not doing enough to slow the spread of the coronavirus and said a Biden-Harris White House would be driven by science, "not politics or ego."

Credit: Reuters Studio
'China dreaming of Joe Biden': Donald Trump slams rival | US elections 2020 [Video]

'China dreaming of Joe Biden': Donald Trump slams rival | US elections 2020

Donald Trump took potshots at his rival, Joe Biden, as Presidential elections in the United States of America loom closer. Trump, the serving President, said that US' traditional rivals like China and Iran are 'dreaming' of Joe Biden becoming the Commander-in-Chief. Trump's tenure has been marked with confrontations with both China and Iran. He has accused China of failing to stop the Covid outbreak from spreading across the world. He also led the US into a trade war with Beijing and the two nations have only reached a 'phase 1' deal after protracted negotiations. Trump has also toughened America's stance on Chinese expansionist aspirations, especially in the South China Sea. With Iran, Trump's offensive began with an exit from the Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action - a deal aimed at limiting Tehran's nuclear programme signed by Barack Obama. In January 2020, US forces killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani over allegations of a terror plot. Tehran responded with an arrest warrant against Trump. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content

George Floyd's brothers lead DNC moment of silence

 The family of George Floyd, the Minnesota man whose death in police custody sparked a national awakening on racial injustice, led a moment of silence Monday..
USATODAY.com

Trump Questions Biden’s Mental Abilities and Calls Harris Biden’s ‘Boss’

 The president made three campaign rally-like appearances at airports in Minnesota and Wisconsin in an attempt to counterprogram the first night of the Democratic..
NYTimes.com

Trump talks economy and coronavirus response in Minnesota

 President Trump gave a campaign speech in Mankato, Minnesota, where touted his administration's response to the coronavirus pandemic and efforts to revive the..
CBS News

Watch live: President Trump speaks in Minnesota and Wisconsin

 The president travels for two campaign events on the same day the Democratic National Convention kicks off.
CBS News

Donald will trump, predicts Kerala numerologist ahead of US presidential elections

Donald Trump may be trailing his Democrat rival Joe Biden in US polls in the run-up to the...
Mid-Day - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


Trump: I'll Only Lose 'If the Election Is Rigged'

President Donald Trump on Monday said the only way he'd lose the presidential election is if it was...
Newsmax - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Michelle Obama: Trump 'Cannot Meet This Moment'

As the night one headliner at the Democratic National Convention, former first lady Michelle Obama...
Newsmax - Published


RaginMode

BLM|RideDaArc RT @ddale8: Trump, who is trailing in every major national poll and in numerous swing state polls, in a Wisconsin speech today: “The only w… 8 seconds ago

IzyOddy

BidenHarris2020 RT @HRC: “His only pre-existing condition was trusting Donald Trump, and for that, he paid with his life.” - Kristin Urquiza We cannot aff… 5 minutes ago

IraqiChildGhost

The Ghost of Iraqi Child RT @ScottTParkinson: Winners of the Electoral College? Donald Trump. And Barack Obama (twice). And George W. Bush (twice). And Bill Clinto… 7 minutes ago

ScottTParkinson

Scott T. Parkinson Winners of the Electoral College? Donald Trump. And Barack Obama (twice). And George W. Bush (twice). And Bill Cli… https://t.co/n0vUtH28Mw 7 minutes ago


President Donald Trump visits Oshkosh, addresses crowd at airport [Video]

President Donald Trump visits Oshkosh, addresses crowd at airport

President Donald Trump took a trip to Oshkosh Monday and spoke with his supporters at the airport. Our Mary Jo Ola was there.

Credit: TODAY'S TMJ4
Mail-Sorting Machines Taken Out Of Service In Chicago, Union Rep Says [Video]

Mail-Sorting Machines Taken Out Of Service In Chicago, Union Rep Says

On Monday, CBS 2 learned that mail-sorting machines are being taken out of service at Chicago’s Main Post Office and also at O’Hare International Airport, and Democrats say it is all part of..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago
'This is voter suppression!' Truck seen loading mailboxes in New York amid mail-in maelstrom [Video]

'This is voter suppression!' Truck seen loading mailboxes in New York amid mail-in maelstrom

A shocking view of what a filmer said was "voter suppression" was filmed in New York City, when a United States Postal Service truck is seen taking postal mailboxes off the streets on Monday (August..

Credit: Newsflare