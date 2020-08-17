'COVID is the symptom, not the illness' -Cuomo

Donald Trump took potshots at his rival, Joe Biden, as Presidential elections in the United States of America loom closer. Trump, the serving President, said that US' traditional rivals like China and Iran are 'dreaming' of Joe Biden becoming the Commander-in-Chief. Trump's tenure has been marked with confrontations with both China and Iran. He has accused China of failing to stop the Covid outbreak from spreading across the world. He also led the US into a trade war with Beijing and the two nations have only reached a 'phase 1' deal after protracted negotiations. Trump has also toughened America's stance on Chinese expansionist aspirations, especially in the South China Sea. With Iran, Trump's offensive began with an exit from the Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action - a deal aimed at limiting Tehran's nuclear programme signed by Barack Obama. In January 2020, US forces killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani over allegations of a terror plot. Tehran responded with an arrest warrant against Trump. Watch the full video for more.
US President Donald Trump says the only way he loses the election is if it is"rigged". He told a small crowd of supporters in Minnesota: "So we have to winthe election. We can't play games. Get out and vote. "Make sure, because theonly way we're going to lose this election, is if the election is rigged."
On day one of the virtual Democratic National Convention Monday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer slammed President Donald Trump for not doing enough to slow the spread of the coronavirus and said a Biden-Harris White House would be driven by science, "not politics or ego."
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday said that the state's gyms could open as soon as Aug 24 at 33% capacity as long as they enforce strict health measures, including mask-wearing, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.