'COVID is the symptom, not the illness' -Cuomo

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:06s - Published
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, speaking at the Democratic National Convention Monday, said America's immune system has been weakened by a divided nation fueled by President Trump's rhetoric and actions.


'China dreaming of Joe Biden': Donald Trump slams rival | US elections 2020 [Video]

'China dreaming of Joe Biden': Donald Trump slams rival | US elections 2020

Donald Trump took potshots at his rival, Joe Biden, as Presidential elections in the United States of America loom closer. Trump, the serving President, said that US' traditional rivals like China and Iran are 'dreaming' of Joe Biden becoming the Commander-in-Chief. Trump's tenure has been marked with confrontations with both China and Iran. He has accused China of failing to stop the Covid outbreak from spreading across the world. He also led the US into a trade war with Beijing and the two nations have only reached a 'phase 1' deal after protracted negotiations. Trump has also toughened America's stance on Chinese expansionist aspirations, especially in the South China Sea. With Iran, Trump's offensive began with an exit from the Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action - a deal aimed at limiting Tehran's nuclear programme signed by Barack Obama. In January 2020, US forces killed top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani over allegations of a terror plot. Tehran responded with an arrest warrant against Trump. Watch the full video for more.

"COVID is the symptom, not the illness," Cuomo says at DNC

 New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose state was an early epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, compared the effects of American political divisiveness to the..
What to expect on Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention

 The Democrats' virtual convention kicks off Monday evening, with speeches from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and former first lady Michelle Obama. CBS News..
Gov. Cuomo previews upcoming convention speech

 Gov. Cuomo previews upcoming convention speech
 
Donald Trump: 'Only way we lose is if election is rigged' [Video]

Donald Trump: 'Only way we lose is if election is rigged'

US President Donald Trump says the only way he loses the election is if it is"rigged". He told a small crowd of supporters in Minnesota: "So we have to winthe election. We can't play games. Get out and vote. "Make sure, because theonly way we're going to lose this election, is if the election is rigged."

Whitmer: Unlike Trump, Biden will 'lead by example' [Video]

Whitmer: Unlike Trump, Biden will 'lead by example'

On day one of the virtual Democratic National Convention Monday, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer slammed President Donald Trump for not doing enough to slow the spread of the coronavirus and said a Biden-Harris White House would be driven by science, "not politics or ego."

George Floyd's brothers lead DNC moment of silence

 The family of George Floyd, the Minnesota man whose death in police custody sparked a national awakening on racial injustice, led a moment of silence Monday..
DNC plays message from woman who lost dad to virus

 Democrats kicked off the first virtual convention as the party began the formal process of nominating Joe Biden as its candidate for president. The convention..
Gyms can open as soon as August 24 -NY Governor [Video]

Gyms can open as soon as August 24 -NY Governor

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Monday said that the state's gyms could open as soon as Aug 24 at 33% capacity as long as they enforce strict health measures, including mask-wearing, to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"COVID is the symptom, not the illness," Cuomo says at DNC

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose state was an early epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic,...
