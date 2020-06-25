Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

High School Girls Soccer: Blackhawk blanks Snider

Video Credit: WFFT - Published
High School Girls Soccer: Blackhawk blanks Snider
Quinn Doden's two goals propelled Blackhawk to a 7-0 victory over Snider

Speaking of snider..

The lady panthers paying blackhawk christian a visit for some girls soccer tonight...braves went 17-1-2 last season..

Ranked third in 1a to start this year..and they showed why tonight... 30th minute of the game... quinn doden gets free to the middle of the field and fires to the top right corner for her first of the year..

1-0 blackhawk...just under seven minutes later... doden again in the middle of the field fires on net...snider's keeper misplays the ball..

It sneaks home..

Doden's second puts the braves up 2 at half... blackhawk blanks snider 7-0 to




You Might Like


Tweets about this

dem3girlz

Angie Hill RT @DailyJournalNet: High school girls soccer season preview https://t.co/oDBhkb85GA 18 minutes ago

High_School_Cup

High School Cup Presented by Adidas RT @cecil_joyce: Area fall sports begins today. Here's a preview of area soccer teams: https://t.co/kzikrRF7BD @SiegelSoccer @OaklandHSSocc… 22 minutes ago

cecil_joyce

Cecil Joyce Right in line with players to watch on the area soccer preview: https://t.co/yVAoQBPrJj https://t.co/Fdu1hSwmPU 33 minutes ago

qthemann

Quentin Hemann RT @ISD192Athletics: We are going to open up registration to 8th grade students for both boys and girls high school soccer programs. If yo… 1 hour ago

jeffrey_wilkins

Coach Wilkins It is good to scroll through Twitter and see score updates from high school sports like girls soccer and volleyball… https://t.co/UvGc11BKdo 3 hours ago

jodynorris90

jody norris #OHSAA let us play! Manchester high school girls soccer! https://t.co/qSnttoKMqV 3 hours ago

NFSACAMPS

NFSAcademy RT @sjcds: Hearty congrats to the #StJohnsSpartans 2017-2018 Girls Varsity Soccer team, named Team of the Decade by https://t.co/lKLnB8Go3h… 3 hours ago

NFSACAMPS

NFSAcademy RT @CFreemanJAX: TEAMS OF THE DECADE: 2017-18 @sjcdsathletics stampeded the competition on the way to 7th straight #FHSAA girls soccer titl… 3 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

High School Boys Soccer: Carroll Blanks Warsaw in Season Opener [Video]

High School Boys Soccer: Carroll Blanks Warsaw in Season Opener

High School Boys Soccer: Carroll Blanks Warsaw in Season Opener

Credit: WFFTPublished
Return of high school sports in Kansas remains in limbo, while Missouri prepares to start Aug. 10 [Video]

Return of high school sports in Kansas remains in limbo, while Missouri prepares to start Aug. 10

Return of high school sports in Kansas remains in limbo, while Missouri prepares to start Aug. 10

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:12Published
WXYZ Senior Salutes: Troy High School's girls soccer [Video]

WXYZ Senior Salutes: Troy High School's girls soccer

WXYZ Senior Salutes: Troy High School's girls soccer | Brad Galli has more

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 00:42Published