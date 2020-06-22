Global  
 

There's a 'better way': GOP voices rail against Trump

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Meg Whitman, the CEO of Quibi, and John Kasich, the former governor of Ohio - both Republicans - criticized the Trump administration at the Democratic National Convention Monday and pledged to support to the Biden-Harris presidential ticket.


Kasich says Biden is a "man for our times"

 Former Ohio Governor John Kasich, a Republican, speaking at an actual fork in a road, said the nation is at a "crossroads." "I'm proud of my Republican heritage..
CBS News

Three more Republicans join Kasich to speak at Democratic National Convention in support of Joe Biden

 The GOP speakers have all been Trump critics. One even donated $500,000 to the Biden Victory Fund at the end of June, according to campaign records.
USATODAY.com

4 Republicans to speak on opening night of Democratic convention

 Three more Republicans are joining former GOP Governor John Kasich in speaking on the opening night of the DNC.
CBS News

At DNC, Cuomo calls COVID-19 'man-made threat'

 New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the persistence of COVID-19 in the US is a "man-made threat by our own negligence," and blamed the Trump administration for its..
USATODAY.com

CBS Evening News, June 17, 2020

 Democrats kicking off virtual convention as Biden leads Trump in latest polls; Aesha Ash makes history at NYC's School of American Ballet
CBS News
'COVID is the symptom, not the illness' -Cuomo [Video]

'COVID is the symptom, not the illness' -Cuomo

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, speaking at the Democratic National Convention Monday, said America's immune system has been weakened by a divided nation fueled by President Trump's rhetoric and actions.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:06Published
Donald Trump: 'Only way we lose is if election is rigged' [Video]

Donald Trump: 'Only way we lose is if election is rigged'

US President Donald Trump says the only way he loses the election is if it is"rigged". He told a small crowd of supporters in Minnesota: "So we have to winthe election. We can't play games. Get out and vote. "Make sure, because theonly way we're going to lose this election, is if the election is rigged."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:38Published

No Applause, No Crowds: Democrats Begin a Most Unusual Convention

 Driven online because of the coronavirus crisis, Democrats presented a program that spanned the ideological gamut from socialists to Republicans, all hailing..
NYTimes.com

GOP Ohio attorney general calls on Trump to delay Postal Service changes

 Dave Yost wrote that "the radical changes only weeks before early voting begins — however fiscally well founded — would place the solvency of the Post Office..
CBS News

Former DHS chief of staff calls Trump's presidency "terrifying"

 Miles Taylor, who left DHS in 2019, appeared in an ad for Republican Voters Against Trump.
CBS News

'About Face': Huda Kattan talks living in 'progressive' Dubai in Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's new Quibi show

 Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s new beauty show, About Face, has landed on Quibi, and the second episode features the model flying to Dubai to interview beauty..
WorldNews

'Mapleworth Murders' pays comedic homage to 'Murder She Wrote'

 Seasoned comedy writers Paula Pell and John Lutz put a comedy spin on murder mystery in their new Quibi series, "Mapleworth Murders." Inspired by "Murder She..
USATODAY.com
Scott Feinberg's Emmy Analysis: Which New Streaming Services Have a Chance at Emmy Nominations? [Video]

Scott Feinberg's Emmy Analysis: Which New Streaming Services Have a Chance at Emmy Nominations?

The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Columnist and host of the Awards Chatter podcast Scott Feinberg talks all-things Emmys. Apple TV+, Disney+, Quibi and HBO Max made their grand debuts this year, but which one has a chance at an Emmy nomination?

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 04:23Published

2/26: Under pressure, Ariz. governor vetoes controversial bill; Ohio salt miners relishing harsh winter weather

 A crowd erupted in cheers as Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer announced that she would veto a bill that would have allowed businesses to refuse service to gays on..
CBS News

Ohio salt miners relishing harsh winter weather

 It's been a tough winter for many across the U.S., but a group of Ohio salt miners don't mind the business that's been keeping them working around the clock. Jim..
CBS News

Read Michelle Obama's full keynote speech at the Democratic National Convention

 Former first lady Michelle Obama closed out speeches for the first day of the Democratic National Convention, asking voters to turn out for Biden.
USATODAY.com

Has Trump Already Lost The Debates With Biden? [Video]

Has Trump Already Lost The Debates With Biden?

President Donald Trump has made the media rounds with his major line of attack against Democratic opponent Joe Biden: Biden is mentally unfit for the job. After all, Trump can't attack Biden for being..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published
Still no dice: Dems, GOP fail on aid deal [Video]

Still no dice: Dems, GOP fail on aid deal

Top Democrats and negotiators for President Donald Trump failed to reach a deal on a new coronavirus relief bill, as Trump on Friday said he'd be going "a different way!" Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:37Published
WH Staffers Struggle To Justify Trump's Demand For 'Key Money' In TikTok Deal [Video]

WH Staffers Struggle To Justify Trump's Demand For 'Key Money' In TikTok Deal

The Trump administration was at a loss on Tuesday over the president's suggestion to shake down Microsoft in its proposed purchase of Chinese app TikTok. According to Gizmodo, the Trump administration..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:49Published