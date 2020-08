New coronavirus test uses saliva

Video Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2 - Duration: 02:32s - Published 4 minutes ago

CORONAVIRUS... THERE IS ANEW FORM OF TESTING... ANDIT'S SIMPLE.

NO JAB UP YOURNOSE... JUST YOUR SALIVA...AND YOU GET FASTER RESULTS.THIS COMES AS STATE HEALTHOFFICIALS SAY..MORE THAN 48-THOUSAND-700PEOPLE HAVE TESTED POSITIVEFOR THE VIRUS IN OKLAHOMA.AND HERE IN TULSA COUNTYALONE...MORE THAN11-THOUSAND HAVE TESTEDPOSITIVE... WITH NEARLY14-HUNDRED ACTIVE CASES.2 WORKS FOR YOU'S KATIEKELEHER SHOWS US HOW ONETULSA COMPANY IS USING THENEW TEST TO GET PEOPLE BACKTO WORK FASTER.A NEW CORONAVIRUS TEST FORTHOSE WHO DON'T LIKE GETTINGA NASALSWAB UP THE NOSE.

A SALIVATEST - WHERE ALL YOUHAVE TO DO IS SPIT INTO ATUBE.

TEAM PROFESSIONALSERVICES IN TULSAPARTNERED WITH CLINICALREFERENCE LABS IN KANSASCITY TO GET THE TEST.

ANDSAYS ITS THE ONLY LOCATIONIN THE AREA OFFERING IT.

THETEST RECENTLY RECEIVEDEMERGENCY USE AUTHORIZATIONFROM THE F-D-A.

AND ISSHOWN TO BE MORE ACCURATETHAN THE NASAL SWAB TEST."If they don't get deepenough into that nasalcavity, there's potentialyou're not going to pick upany of the viral load.

Andthat's where you see quite abit of these false negativesgoing on because the testwas collected incorrectly."THE TEST CAN BE TAKEN IN THECLINIC, OUTSIDE IN YOUR CAROR SHIPPED TO YOUR HOUSE.WHEN YOU GET IT, YOU MUSTFIRST REGISTER THE TESTINGKIT.THEN - SPIT INTO THE TESTTUBE."Once you've taken the test,it goes in this biohazardbag, into this box, and intothis FedEx shipping bag."ONE OF THE BIGGEST BENEFITSTO THE SALIVA TEST - ISGETTING RESULTS IN JUST 24TO 48 HOURS."When you're talking aboutbringing employees back towork safely and efficiently,that's a big deal right nowbecause most testing places,they're overloaded and cantake anywhere from seven to10 days."THE TEST IS AVAILABLE TOEVERYONE.

BUT - WHILE IT'SQUICK AND EASY - IT'S NOTCHEAP.

COSTING 130 TO 150DOLLARS.

HOWEVER - THERE ISGOOD NEW FOR THOSE WHO CAN'TAFFORD IT.

THE F-D-A ALSOJUST APPROVED A SALIVATEST FROM YALE UNIVERSITYTHAT WOULD BE CHEAPER.

THESTUDY SAYS LABS EXPECT IT TOCOST 10 DOLLARS.

DR. BRUCEDART WITH THE TULSA HEALTHDEPARTMENT SAYS THIS ISGREAT - BUT NOW - THERE'STHE OBSTACLE OF GETTING THETESTING MACHINES HERE ANDMAKING IT WIDESPREAD."I don't know what it'sgoing to take to get thosemachines out everywherebecause we need them enmasse.""I know we can scream oryell loudest, but how we getit is really the bigquestion." BOTH TESTS -WORKING TO GET FASTER,BETTER RESULTS.

AND MAKE THECOMMUNITY SAFE.

IN TULSA,KATIE KELEHER, 2 WORKS FORYOU.