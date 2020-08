Wanda Lewis, 'Capt. Windy' and wife of 'Uncle Al,' dies at 94

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:05s - Published 4 days ago

Wanda Lewis, who was married to "Uncle Al" Lewis and starred alongside him as "Captain Windy," entertained Cincinnati's children for decades.

CINCINNATI HAS LOST ATELEVISION LEGEND.A WOMAN WHOBLAZED A TRAIL ON OURAIRWAVES... WANDA LEWIS -- YOUKNEW HER AS CAPTAIN WINDY --PASSED AWAY THIS EVENING.ISPOKE WITH HER DAUGHTER, DIANEA FEW HOURS AGO.

SHE SAYS HERMOTHER PASSED PEACEFULLY.WANDA LEWIS WORKED AT WCPOFROM 1949 TO 1989.

35 OF THOSEYEARS WORKING WITH HER HUSBANDAL LEWIS ON THE UNFORGETTABLECHILDREN'S SHOW... "THE UNCLEAL SHOW"."Good morning boys and girls,its uncle al and we're goingto have fun today on thefarm."DECADES OF TRI-STATECHILDREN'S HAPPIEST MOMENTSWERE WATCHING CAPTAIN WINDYAND UNCLE AL -- MYSELFINCLUDED.

SHE WAS ALSO ON THEPAUL DIXON SHOW AND THE MOVIEMATINEE SHOW.HER DAUGHTERTELLS ME THAT WANDA HAD AWONDERFUL LIFE IN RETIREMENTIN HILLSBORO.WANDA AND AL LEWIS RAISED FOURGIRLS -- HAD 13 GRANDCHILDREN-- AND SEVEN GREATGRANDCHILDREN.BECAUSE OF THEPANDEMIC -- THE FAMILY ISGOING TO HOLD A PRIVATESERVICE FOR HER.NO WORD AS TOWHEN.WANDA LEWIS -- CAPTAINWINDY IN OUR HEARTS -- WAS 94YEARS