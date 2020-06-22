There's a 'better way': GOP voices rail against Trump

Meg Whitman , the CEO of Quibi , and John Kasich , the former governor of Ohio - both Republicans - criticized the Trump administration at the Democratic National Convention Monday and pledged to support to the Biden-Harris presidential ticket.

'COVID is the symptom, not the illness' -Cuomo New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, speaking at the Democratic National Convention Monday, said America's immune system has been weakened by a divided nation fueled by President Trump's rhetoric and actions.

Former first lady Michelle Obama closed out speeches for the first day of the Democratic National Convention, asking voters to turn out for Biden.

A crowd erupted in cheers as Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer announced that she would veto a bill that would have allowed businesses to refuse service to gays on..

Scott Feinberg's Emmy Analysis: Which New Streaming Services Have a Chance at Emmy Nominations? The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Columnist and host of the Awards Chatter podcast Scott Feinberg talks all-things Emmys. Apple TV+, Disney+, Quibi and HBO Max made their grand debuts this year, but which one has a chance at an Emmy nomination?

Seasoned comedy writers Paula Pell and John Lutz put a comedy spin on murder mystery in their new Quibi series, "Mapleworth Murders." Inspired by "Murder She..

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s new beauty show, About Face, has landed on Quibi, and the second episode features the model flying to Dubai to interview beauty..

Dave Yost wrote that "the radical changes only weeks before early voting begins — however fiscally well founded — would place the solvency of the Post Office..

Driven online because of the coronavirus crisis, Democrats presented a program that spanned the ideological gamut from socialists to Republicans, all hailing..

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the persistence of COVID-19 in the US is a "man-made threat by our own negligence," and blamed the Trump administration for its..

Senator Bernie Sanders, the last Democrat to drop out of the primary race, urged his supporters to vote against President Trump. "Nero fiddled while Rome burned...

The GOP speakers have all been Trump critics. One even donated $500,000 to the Biden Victory Fund at the end of June, according to campaign records.

Former Ohio Governor John Kasich, a Republican, speaking at an actual fork in a road, said the nation is at a "crossroads." "I'm proud of my Republican heritage..