Chiefs fans react to limited tickets for games

FIRST AT TEN --THE LOUDEST STADIUM INTHE WORLD -- MAY SOUNDA LITTLE DIFFERENT THISYEAR.IT COMES AFTER MONTHSOF PLANNING WITH THECHIEFS AND THE HEALTHDEPARTMET.FANS WILL BE ALLOWEDIN ARROWHEAD BUT NOTENOUGH TO FILL THESEATS.THE LESS CROWDEDSTADIUM IS JUST ONE OFMANY DIFFERENCES FANSWILL NOTICE -- IF THEYGET A TICKET.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ARIELROTHFIELD JOINS US LIVEFROM ARROWHEAD WITHTHE DETAILS.ARIEL?LET'S BREAK THIS DOWNINTO SOME FOOTBALLTERMSTHE IDEA OF FANS ATARROWHEAD STADIUMSEEMED LIKE A FOURTHAND LONGBUT TONIGHT THE IDEA ISGETTING A FRESH 1ST AND10 WITH A FEWRESTRICTIONSTHEY ARE THE SUPERBOWL CHAMPIONSWITH THE LOUDESTSTADIUM IN THE NFLNat pop: chiefs cheering/tomahawkchopBUT THIS SEASON ISGOING TO BE A LITTLEQUIETERTHE CHIEFS ANNOUNCINGCHANGES FOR THE FIRSTTHREE HOME-GAMES,INCLUDING LIMITING THENUMBER OF FANSArian Smith/ Chiefs FanThe Chiefs fans are probablythe craziest fans in the NFL soI do believe they will be abletohold it down.

Again it's not 100percent but it's better thanzeroINSTEAD OF SELLING OUTGAMES,CAPACITY WILL BE LIMITEDTO 22 PERCENT ABOUT16,700 FANSJosh Lindquist/ Chiefs FanI think it's a nice compromisethat some fans are being let inIT'S A GAME PLAN THEHEALTH DEPARTMENT HADTO APPROVEDr. Rex Archer/ Kansas CityHealthDepartmentWe may be able to stay withthis or we may find we can'tdo this.

But we felt thatbecause it's outdoors and wecould get people separatedenough.

We thought it wasworth tryingSO HERE'S HOW THESEATING WILL WORKTICKETS WILL BE SOLD INGROUPS OF UP TO SIXACCORDING TO ARCHEREACH ROW WILL BELIMITED TO TWO GROUPSAND EVERY THREE ROWSWILL REMAIN EMPTY-ALLOWING THE CHIEFS TOSTAGGER FANSDr. Rex Archer/ Kansas CityHealthDepartmentI am concerned aboutshouting.

Because we doknow with singing andshouting the virus can movefarther than with normalspeech.

So that is why we arepushing it a little more thansixfeet in most exposures so wecan protect people from theshouting riskOTHER CHANGES KICKINGOFF THE SEASONA CASHLESS SYSTEMMASKS WILL BE REQUIREDTO ENTER ARROWHEADAND FANS WILL ONLY BEALLOWED TO TAILGATEWITH OTHERS IN THEIRTICKET GROUPDr. Rex Archer/ Kansas CityHealthDepartmentWith any of these things,there's an honor systemIs it going to be easy?

No.

Butwe've been thinking about itfor a lot of monthsAND FANS HAVE, TOOArian Smith/ Chiefs FanExactly.

Wear your mask,sanitize, wash your hands,and just follow the rules andlet's get through the seasonTICKETS FOR THE FIRSTTHREE GAMES WILL GO ONSALE ON AUGUST 24WITH SEASON-TICKETHOLDERS HAVING THEFIRST CHANCE TO BUYTHEM BASED ON TENUREIF THERE ARE LEFT OVERTICKETS THEN IT WILLOPEN TO JACKSONCOUNTY RESIDENTSREPORTING LIVE.

ARIELROTHFIELD.

41 ACTIONNEWS.THANKS, ARIEL.AS ARIEL MENTIONED,TAILGATING IS GOING TOBE VERY DIFFERENT THISYEAR.FIRST, YOU MUST BUYYOUR PARKING PASSONLINE.SECOND, ONLY TICKETHOLDERS WILL BEALLOWED INTO THEPARKING LOTS.AND KEEP YOUR TICKETHANDY WHEN YOU GET TOARROWHEAD.IT WILL DETERMINE WHATPARKING GATE YOURENTER THROUGH, WHEREYOU CAN TAILGATE ANDWHAT STADIUM GATE TOGO TO.THIS IS A BREAKDOWN ONTHE CHIEFS WEBSITE OFTHE DIFFERENT ZONES.YOU CAN ONLY TAILGATEWITH FANS WITH YOURSAME TICKET POD....AND YOU'RE REQUIRE