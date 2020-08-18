Watermain break on Genesee St.

Video Credit: WKTV - Published 1 day ago

Crews are working on a large watermain break near the former Popeyes restaurant.

Checked in with utica fire chief scott ingersol and he confirmed its right out in front on the old popeyes restaurant.

To give you some perspective its right near the oneida square roundabout...it all happened just before 930.

((change)) i checked in with the water authority and they tell me if you live in that area and have no water to report that at 315-792-0301.

No word yet on a time table as to when it will be fixed.

