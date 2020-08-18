Health officials have no problem in having local body polls with COVID-19 protocol: Kerala Election Commissioner

Kerala Election Commissioner, V Bhaskaran told that the health officials have no problem in having local body elections with COVID-19 protocol.

V Bhaskaran said, "As per Constitutional mandate, we have to conduct the local body elections before the term expires on November 11.

The new committee should assume office on November 12, so we will have to conduct elections before that." He further said, "We had a discussion with the health officials.

According to them, there is no problem but we will have to follow the COVID-19 protocol.

The final decision regarding the date of elections will be taken after discussing with stakeholders."