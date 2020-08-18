Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Health officials have no problem in having local body polls with COVID-19 protocol: Kerala Election Commissioner

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:39s - Published
Health officials have no problem in having local body polls with COVID-19 protocol: Kerala Election Commissioner

Health officials have no problem in having local body polls with COVID-19 protocol: Kerala Election Commissioner

Kerala Election Commissioner, V Bhaskaran told that the health officials have no problem in having local body elections with COVID-19 protocol.

V Bhaskaran said, "As per Constitutional mandate, we have to conduct the local body elections before the term expires on November 11.

The new committee should assume office on November 12, so we will have to conduct elections before that." He further said, "We had a discussion with the health officials.

According to them, there is no problem but we will have to follow the COVID-19 protocol.

The final decision regarding the date of elections will be taken after discussing with stakeholders."


You Might Like


Tweets about this

vishnu1878

Mr. V🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 RT @ANI: We had a discussion with the health officials. According to them, there is no problem but we will have to follow the COVID-19 prot… 11 hours ago

imheretopointo1

The US is the greatest @CentrismForUSA @tonysrizz09 @real_defender @JoeBiden Problem is we have to trust the source right? But when we hav… https://t.co/gAi3r9b04Y 11 hours ago

ANI

ANI We had a discussion with the health officials. According to them, there is no problem but we will have to follow th… https://t.co/gt84bXUJoy 12 hours ago

BenBergg

Berg You have known RNC staffers/officials dropping off ballot signatures to get a man in the middle of a public mental… https://t.co/c2FvTQoYMT 15 hours ago

jackcolleton

jackie colleton RT @JulianTHolmes: @MichaelYeadon3 Right at the beginning experienced public health officials all said that it's easy to call a lockdown,… 1 day ago

JulianTHolmes

Julian Holmes @MichaelYeadon3 Right at the beginning experienced public health officials all said that it's easy to call a lockd… https://t.co/BwRuyJJjz2 1 day ago

AmandaLeftCoast

Amanda Patterson @jon_crowell I hear you. I blame our public health officials for this problem, though. They told us early on that t… https://t.co/DPbsAljUfY 2 days ago

CathOCall

Cath @M4tt871 @carmelcullimore @FergalBowers @rte Meat factories globally have this problem. It's not easily fixed. This… https://t.co/nJYsadTQVN 2 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Delhi Covid update: Over 100 cops donate plasma; Satyendar Jain on Sero Survey [Video]

Delhi Covid update: Over 100 cops donate plasma; Satyendar Jain on Sero Survey

Delhi Health Minister Saytendar Jain spoke on the sero survey results. Jain said the results for sero survey in Delhi expected to arrive by the end of this week. Jain added that results for the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:14Published
Polls Across South Florida Open For Florida Primary Election [Video]

Polls Across South Florida Open For Florida Primary Election

Brooke Shafer reports there are some changes this year due to the pandemic.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:15Published
Health Headlines - 8-17-20 [Video]

Health Headlines - 8-17-20

In today's health headlines we talk about how more than 44,000 volunteered to be infected with the COVID-19 virus to test vaccines. There's a new drug on the radar of President Trump for fighting the..

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan     Duration: 03:21Published