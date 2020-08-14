Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Postal Workers Union Warns Removed Sorting Machines Will Result In Slower Deliveries

Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 02:32s - Published
Postal Workers Union Warns Removed Sorting Machines Will Result In Slower Deliveries
CBS4's Ty Russell reports on the concerns on the minds of postal workers.

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Miami postal workers sound alarm about slower mail delivery

Local union head says three machines that each sort as many as 40,000 pieces of mail each an hour...
CBS News - Published


Tweets about this

doxiedachsie

Doxie Dachsie RT @isawthesethings: @realDonaldTrump The National Association of Letter Carriers, a union of 300,000 active & retired postal carriers endo… 4 minutes ago

isawthesethings

just thinking @TimOBrien The National Association of Letter Carriers, a union of 300,000 active & retired postal carriers endorse… https://t.co/lY7LXjZ2hB 2 hours ago

Born2BLiberal

Lynn Bell RT @NBCNews: National Association of Letter Carriers, a union that boasts nearly 300,000 active and retired postal workers, endorses Joe Bi… 2 hours ago

swank_shane

Shane A Swank RT @PoliticusSarah: Mark Diamondstein, the President of the American Postal Workers Union, warns that the Postal Service is under attack an… 2 hours ago

isawthesethings

just thinking @mtgreenee @taylorswift13 The National Association of Letter Carriers, a union of 300,000 active & retired postal c… https://t.co/6m2nbtivO5 2 hours ago

isawthesethings

just thinking @realDonaldTrump The National Association of Letter Carriers, a union of 300,000 active & retired postal carriers e… https://t.co/n1pwtIEWm5 2 hours ago

isawthesethings

just thinking @realDonaldTrump @USPostOffice911 The National Association of Letter Carriers, a union of 300,000 active & retired… https://t.co/DwISmrO7W2 2 hours ago

isawthesethings

just thinking @realDonaldTrump The National Association of Letter Carriers, a union of 300,000 active & retired postal carriers e… https://t.co/8sy8y8XEqe 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Mail-Sorting Machines Taken Out Of Service In Chicago, Union Rep Says [Video]

Mail-Sorting Machines Taken Out Of Service In Chicago, Union Rep Says

On Monday, CBS 2 learned that mail-sorting machines are being taken out of service at Chicago’s Main Post Office and also at O’Hare International Airport, and Democrats say it is all part of..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 03:36Published
Voter Suppression Rumors Fly Around Trump Administration As USPS Removes Mail Collection Boxes, Reduces Hours [Video]

Voter Suppression Rumors Fly Around Trump Administration As USPS Removes Mail Collection Boxes, Reduces Hours

The United States Postal Service has started reducing post office operating hours. This is happening across several states, according to reports at CNN. They are also removing their iconic blue..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published
Colorado Postal Workers Union Says Ballot Delivery Is Secure [Video]

Colorado Postal Workers Union Says Ballot Delivery Is Secure

Colorado's all mail ballot system is being called into question as the election grows near.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:55Published