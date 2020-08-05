Rajiv Gandhi & Ram temple: Congress vs BJP over ex-PM's Ayodhya actions

Global  
 

BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia hit out at his ex-colleagues from the Congress.

Scindia took potshots at Congress over remarks by Kamal Nath and Shashi Tharoor.

The latest volley of words broke out over construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Ahead of foundation-laying, Nath said Rajiv Gandhi had contributed to the temple movement.

Scindia claimed Shashi Tharoor contradicted Kamal Nath with his tweets.

Tharoor said that Rajiv Gandhi allowed 'shilanyas' but wasn't behind opening of Babri locks.

Watch the full video for more.


Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on August 17 said the Congress party itself doesn't know what former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi did and didn't. Scindia's statement comes after former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that the locks of Babri Masjid were opened by the former Congress PM and on the other hand, another Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that Rajiv Gandhi didn't open the locks. Scindia said, "On one hand, he (Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath) is saying, he (Former PM Rajiv Gandhi) got the locks of Babri Masjid opened, on other hand, Shashi Tharoor said that he didn't open locks. Congress itself doesn't know what their leader did and didn't."

