Rajiv Gandhi & Ram temple: Congress vs BJP over ex-PM's Ayodhya actions

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on August 17 said the Congress party itself doesn't know what former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi did and didn't. Scindia's statement comes after former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that the locks of Babri Masjid were opened by the former Congress PM and on the other hand, another Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that Rajiv Gandhi didn't open the locks. Scindia said, "On one hand, he (Former Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath) is saying, he (Former PM Rajiv Gandhi) got the locks of Babri Masjid opened, on other hand, Shashi Tharoor said that he didn't open locks. Congress itself doesn't know what their leader did and didn't."
Former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath on August 05 organised a 'Ram Darbar' at his residence in Bhopal on the occasion of 'Bhoomi Poojan' of Ram temple in Ayodhya. While speaking to media persons, Nath said, "Today is a historic day in our country, every Indian wanted construction of Ram Mandir to begin. Rajiv Gandhi had opened the lock in 1985, he said in 1989 that there will be Ram Rajya and temple should be built. If someone tries to take credit, it is wrong." Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone of the Ram temple in Ayodhya today.
Mutual tolerance and regards for the belief of other religions is the very essence of Indian society. Several examples who are still keeping this essence alive can be found at every nook and corner of the country. A similar example can be witness in the Ayodhya city of Uttar Pradesh where a Muslim family has been promoting the amiable bond between two communities for generations.
An Indian National Congress party leader was booked by Madhya Pradesh police over a complaint by a Bharatiya Janata Party leader. Jitu Patwari was booked for allegedly posting a 'tampered' photograph..
