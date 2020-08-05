Rajiv Gandhi & Ram temple: Congress vs BJP over ex-PM's Ayodhya actions

BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia hit out at his ex-colleagues from the Congress.

Scindia took potshots at Congress over remarks by Kamal Nath and Shashi Tharoor.

The latest volley of words broke out over construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Ahead of foundation-laying, Nath said Rajiv Gandhi had contributed to the temple movement.

Scindia claimed Shashi Tharoor contradicted Kamal Nath with his tweets.

Tharoor said that Rajiv Gandhi allowed 'shilanyas' but wasn't behind opening of Babri locks.

