Chinese Restaurant 'Sorry' For Weighing Customers

Video Credit: TomoNews US - Duration: 01:51s - Published
CHANGSHA, CHINA — A restaurant in China is facing backlash for its controversial policy to weigh customers as part of Xi Jinping's campaign against food wastage.

Xi Jinping introduced 'Operation: Empty Plate' on August 11 after appropriately calling his country's food wastage, 'shocking and distressing.'

In light of the recent cataclysmic floods in China and, of course, the coronavirus the national campaign sensibly suggests restaurants serve smaller or half-portions and that customers order less food.

But how Xi's all-too-eager to please foot-soldiers went about enforcing 'Operation: Empty Plate' borderlines dystopian, after one restaurant tried to weigh its customers.

The beef restaurant located in the central city of Changsha had two scales at its entrance.

The restaurant asked diners to enter their weight into an app that would then make suggestions to them, that's according to the BBC.

The risky policy did not go unnoticed with hashtags about the restaurant being viewed more than 300 million times on Weibo.

The restaurant has since apologized for its interpretation of Xi's for-once sensible ideal, saying that they intended to advocate the stop on food wastage, however, they did attempt to wriggle free from rebuke by saying they never actually forced anyone to weigh themselves.

Carrying out Xi's orders, state TV has begun yanking their censorship pull cord by criticizing live streamers who film themselves eating large amounts of food.

The popular live-streaming platform Douyin has stated that people who partake in the excessive gorging of food known as 'Mukbag' will have their accounts terminated.

