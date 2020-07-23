Man accused of hitting another man in the head with a hammer

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 2 minutes ago

In whitley county... this man is accused of hitting someone in the head with a hammer.

Williamsburg police say 25-year old james mays... got into a fight with another man...saturday night on morton street.

..and during the fight..

He hit the man in the head with a hammer.

Police also say at one point mays also pointed a gun at the man.

