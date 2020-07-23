Global  
 

Man accused of hitting another man in the head with a hammer

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published
Williamsburg Police say 25-year old James May is accused of hitting another man in the head with a hammer during a fight and pointing a gun at the man.

