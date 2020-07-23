Man accused of hitting another man in the head with a hammer
Williamsburg Police say 25-year old James May is accused of hitting another man in the head with a hammer during a fight and pointing a gun at the man.
In whitley county... this man is accused of hitting someone in the head with a hammer.
Williamsburg police say 25-year old james mays... got into a fight with another man...saturday night on morton street.
..and during the fight..
He hit the man in the head with a hammer.
Police also say at one point mays also pointed a gun at the man.
