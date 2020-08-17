Global  
 

'No more fear!': Belarus president heckled by striking workers

'No more fear!': Belarus president heckled by striking workers

Protesters in Belarus heckle President Alexander Lukashenko and the main opposition leader calls on the military to switch sides.


Alexander Lukashenko Alexander Lukashenko Belarusian politician, president of Belarus

Belarus president claims he is willing to share power [Video]

Belarus president claims he is willing to share power

Protesters across the country have made it clear they want Alexander Lukashenko out.

Embattled Belarus president offers referendum on constitutional changes

 "We held elections already. Until you kill me, there will be no other elections," Lukashenko says as demonstrators demand his resignation.
CBS News
Belarus leader says new election to be held [Video]

Belarus leader says new election to be held

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said a new presidential election would be held after the country adopts a new constitution, according to the Russian media. Joe Davies reports.

'I'm not a saint': Lukashenko says he would hold new elections, hand over power after referendum

 MINSK — Alexander Lukashenko, the leader of Belarus, said on Monday he would be ready to hold new elections and hand over power after a constitutional..
WorldNews

Belarus Belarus Country in Eastern Europe


