California's 1st Plague Case In 5 Years Confirmed At Tahoe Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 00:17s - Published 3 hours ago California's 1st Plague Case In 5 Years Confirmed At Tahoe Health officials have confirmed a case of plague at South Lake Tahoe — the first in California in five years. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this