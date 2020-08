Local DNC reactions

Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 02:39s - Published 22 minutes ago

23ABC's Kylie Walker gets local reactions to the Democratic National Convention that started on Monday.

ALSO HEARD FROM LOCALDEMOCRATIC LEADERS TO HEAR WHATTHEY THOUGHT OF THE FIRST NIGHT..23ABCS KYLIE WALKER FINDS OUTWHO THEY THINK DELIVEREDTHE STRONGEST MESSAGE.JESS TONIGHT WE HEARD FROM SOMEDEMOCRATICLEADERS LIKE BERNIE SANDERS .NEW YORK GOVERNORANDREW CUOMO AND MAYORS FROMACROSS THE NATION.

BUT I ALSOSPOKE WITH LOCAL DEMOCRATS HEREIN KERN COUNTY.

AND THEY ARESAYING FORMER FIRST LADYMICHELLE OBAMA STOLE THE SHOW.."IF YOU THINK THINGS CANT GETANY WORSE..

TRUST ME THEY CAN AND THEYWILL ..

IF WE DON'T MAKE ACHANGE IN THIS ELECTION..

"FOLLOWING NIGHT ONE OF THEDEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION-- LOCALS ARE WEIGHING IN ON THENGIHT."DO WE WANT TO SEE THEM WATCHINNOCENT PEOPLE GET GUNNED DOWNON THE STREET ..

THAT'S NOT THETYPEOF NATION WE WANT TO LEAVE FOROUR CHILDREN..

WE WANT TO LEAVEONE THAT'SFULL OF HOPE..

FULL OF PROMISE..AND FULL OF OPPORTUNITIES FORTHE NEXT GENERATION."A LOCAL DEMOCRAT.

CHRISTIANROMO.

SAYS THISELECTION IS PIVOTAL FOR THEFUTURE..

HE SAYS HIGHLIGHTSFROMMONDAY NIGHT INCLUDED MICHELLEOBAMA... ANDFROM REPUBLICAN LEADERS WHO HAVESINCE CROSSED OVERTO ENDORSE NOMINEE JOE BIDEN.ONE IN PARTICULARBEING FORMER OHIO GOVERNOR JOHNKASICH.."IM PROUD OF MY REPUBLICANHERITAGE..

IT'S THE PARTY OFLINCOLN WHO REFLECTED ITSFOUNDING PRINCIPALSOF UNITY AND A HIGHER PURPOSE..BUT WHAT I HAVE SEEN THE PASTFOUR YEARSBELIES THOSE PRINCIPALS ..

MANYOF US CANT IMAGINE FOUR MOREYEARSGOING DOWN THIS PATH."AND WHILE THE CONVENTION WOULDNORMALLY TAKE PLACE INPERSON .

IT WAS HELD VIRTUALLYDUE TO THE PANDEMIC..AND LOCAL LEADER JESSE AGUILARSAYS HE ATTENDED THELAST DNC MEETING IN PERSON.."IT WAS INCREDIBLY EMOTIONALTHING TODO ..

ALL THE PEOPLE THERE YOUDO FEED OFF THE ENERGY..

IT IS AVERY DIFFERENTFEELING.."BUT HE SAYS ALTHOUGH THECONVENTION WAS HELD VIRTUALLYTHIS YEAR..

HE BELIEVESDEMOCRATS DID A GOOD JOB..

ANDAGREEING WITH HIM ..

IVYCARGILE..

WITH CALIFORNIA STATEUNIVERSITY, BAKERSFIELD."IT WAS DEFINETLY DIFFERENT..BUT ITHINK IT WAS STILL EFFECTIVE..AND THAT'S WHAT THE DEMOCRATSWERELOOKING FOR.

THEY DID A REALLYFANTASTIC JOB AT OF MAKING SUREEVERYTHING RAN SMOOTHLY AND IFTHERE WERE GLITCHES THATWASN'T APPARENT TO US."AND TOMORROW NIGHT ..

THE D-N-CWILL CONTINUE AT 7 P.M.BILL CLINTON AND FORMER SECONDLADY JILL BIDEN ARE EXPECTED TOSPEAK.WE WILL LIVESTREAM THIS ON OURFACEBOOK PAGEIN BAKERSFIELD KYLIE WALKER23ABC CONNECTING YOU..MEANTIME -- THE CALIFORNIA I-S-OHAS LIFTED THE STAGE 2