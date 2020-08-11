Two more students infected with coronavirus at Corning High School

Video Credit: KHSL - Published 6 minutes ago

Three total students have contracted the coronavirus at Corning High School, but administrators and Tehama County Public Health are confident with continuing in-person classes.

Two more corning high students tested positive for coronavirus... action news now reporter brandon benitez was in corning with the latest contact tracing update.

The superintendent released a statement saying the contact tracing was inconclusive in finding out if these two new cases were infected at football practice or elsewhere... these two latest cases bring the total to three corning high football players who tested positive.

District superintendent jared caylor says they plan to continue with in person classes and released a statement today stating quote, "because none of the positive cases have been on campus since school began, tcph does not believe there is a significant threat of