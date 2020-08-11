Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Two more students infected with coronavirus at Corning High School

Video Credit: KHSL - Published
Two more students infected with coronavirus at Corning High School

Two more students infected with coronavirus at Corning High School

Three total students have contracted the coronavirus at Corning High School, but administrators and Tehama County Public Health are confident with continuing in-person classes.

Two more corning high students tested positive for coronavirus... action news now reporter brandon benitez was in corning with the latest contact tracing update.

The superintendent released a statement saying the contact tracing was inconclusive in finding out if these two new cases were infected at football practice or elsewhere... these two latest cases bring the total to three corning high football players who tested positive.

District superintendent jared caylor says they plan to continue with in person classes and released a statement today stating quote, "because none of the positive cases have been on campus since school began, tcph does not believe there is a significant threat of




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Over 900 in Georgia district quarantine as high school shut

A Georgia school district has quarantined more than 900 students and staff members because of...
CTV News - Published

Georgia school district closes second high school as coronavirus quarantines grow

A Georgia school district has temporarily closed a second high school that reopened last week after...
FOXNews.com - Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: School students to get 8100 more computers

Covid 19 coronavirus: School students to get 8100 more computers The Government has agreed to pay an extra $5.5 million for computers for high school students who...
New Zealand Herald - Published


Tweets about this

ivanessawesley

Vanessa Wesley RT @Charley58115169: Open SmartNews to read 'UNC-Chapel Hill moves all classes online after 130 more students infected with COVID-19' here:… 7 minutes ago

Charley58115169

MrCharley Open SmartNews to read 'UNC-Chapel Hill moves all classes online after 130 more students infected with COVID-19' he… https://t.co/Eqj1Mddppt 25 minutes ago

BodoBrueckner

Bodo Brückner RT @learnfromerror: Will we be next? "UNC-Chapel Hill moves all classes online after 130 more students infected with COVID-19" https://t.co… 1 hour ago

learnfromerror

♕Deborah Mayo♕ Will we be next? "UNC-Chapel Hill moves all classes online after 130 more students infected with COVID-19" https://t.co/PdLnkDv0YZ 1 hour ago

soapbox62

geraldine bachanes RN UNC-Chapel Hill moves all classes online after 130 more students infected with COVID-19 https://t.co/B8GH7azRJb 1 hour ago

GRevmgbrown4

Dr. Melvin G. Brown RT @GRevmgbrown4: Open SmartNews to read 'UNC-Chapel Hill moves all classes online after 130 more students infected with COVID-19' here: ht… 2 hours ago

GRevmgbrown4

Dr. Melvin G. Brown Open SmartNews to read 'UNC-Chapel Hill moves all classes online after 130 more students infected with COVID-19' he… https://t.co/TAfmXcEBdv 2 hours ago

GRevmgbrown4

Dr. Melvin G. Brown Open SmartNews to read 'UNC-Chapel Hill moves all classes online after 130 more students infected with COVID-19' he… https://t.co/hwIBUmqY0N 2 hours ago


Related videos from verified sources

Pennsylvania Students Required To Wear Masks At All Times [Video]

Pennsylvania Students Required To Wear Masks At All Times

KDKA's Pam Surano has more on the Pennsylvania Department of Education and Department of Health requiring students to wear masks at all times while in school.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:49Published
Middleton School Committee Votes To Send Students Back Full Time [Video]

Middleton School Committee Votes To Send Students Back Full Time

The decision breaks from much of Massachusetts, and from Topsfield and Boxford, the two other schools in the Tri-Town School District with Middleton. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:52Published
Valley students march to open schools [Video]

Valley students march to open schools

J.O. Combs Unified School District to stay closed two more days.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:54Published