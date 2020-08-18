Global  
 

6.9-magnitude earthquake hits the Philippines

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 03:30s - Published
Residents were injured and buildings damaged after a 6.9 magnitude earthquake hit the Philippines this morning (Aug 18).


PhotoBinh

NGUYEN Thanh-Binh #WearAMask RT @MailOnline: Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits the Philippines leaving at least one person dead https://t.co/LQbJDs5FgP 4 minutes ago

Michael_Mike_ke

Michael KE🇰🇪 RT @StandardKenya: A 6.6-magnitude earthquake shook the central Philippines on Tuesday, sending residents fleeing their homes and damaging… 4 minutes ago

StandardKenya

The Standard Digital A 6.6-magnitude earthquake shook the central Philippines on Tuesday, sending residents fleeing their homes and dama… https://t.co/JEX9129Tgq 5 minutes ago

RASHIDBUTT81

RASHID BUTT RT @MailOnline: Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits the Philippines https://t.co/edszLtw2il https://t.co/bhNLAHjuR6 15 minutes ago

sumomo329105

すもも RT @NST_Online: #NSTworld A 6.6-magnitude #earthquake shook the central #Philippines, sending residents fleeing their homes and damaging bu… 16 minutes ago

MailOnline

Daily Mail Online Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits the Philippines leaving at least one person dead https://t.co/LQbJDs5FgP 20 minutes ago

cloudnewbie

CloudNewbie RT @chidambara09: 1 dead as #magnitude 6.6 #earthquake hits the #Philippines https://t.co/ZaWad1sgtY @MailOnline #bigdata #USA #canada #l… 26 minutes ago

firstnews_ng

First News Magnitude 6.6 earthquake hits the Philippines leaving at least one person dead and causing widespread damage.… https://t.co/MO15ZOOJPe 27 minutes ago