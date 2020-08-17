Global  
 

New Zealand: Jacinda Ardern delays national polls over Coronavirus fears |Oneindia News

New Zealand has once again sprung into action in eliminating the virus threat after a new cluster OF 58 new cases emerged in the country after over 100 days of no new domestic cases.

New Zealand's Prime Minister has decided to delay the national election by four weeks over Coronavirus fears.

Jacinda Ardern said the September national election would be postponed by four weeks, citing voter safety and a lockdown in Auckland that would make it difficult to campaign.


