Hong Kong leader says U.S. sanctions an 'inconvenience'
Hong Kong leader says U.S. sanctions an 'inconvenience'
Hong Kong leader
Carrie Lam said on Tuesday (August 18) that U.S. sanctions against her will cause 'inconvenience' in her personal affairs, but nothing she will take to heart.
Beijing’s Doublespeak in Hong Kong As Hong Kong began to absorb the gravity of a new national-security law forced upon it by Beijing, Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s chief executive , told a reporter..
WorldNews
1 week ago HK vows it won't be intimidated by U.S. sanctions Beijing’s top representative office in Hong Kong said on Saturday that sanctions imposed by Washington on senior Hong Kong and Chinese officials were “clowning actions” that would not frighten or intimidate Chinese people. Olivia Chan reports. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:12 Published on January 1, 1970
