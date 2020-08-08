Global  
 

Hong Kong leader says U.S. sanctions an 'inconvenience'

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:53s - Published
Hong Kong leader says U.S. sanctions an 'inconvenience'

Hong Kong leader says U.S. sanctions an 'inconvenience'

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Tuesday (August 18) that U.S. sanctions against her will cause 'inconvenience' in her personal affairs, but nothing she will take to heart.


Carrie Lam Carrie Lam Chief Executive of Hong Kong

Hong Kong leader resigns from honorary role at Cambridge college after criticism

 LONDON/HONG KONG: Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam has resigned from an honorary fellowship at a college at Britain's Cambridge University after it..
WorldNews

Beijing’s Doublespeak in Hong Kong

 As Hong Kong began to absorb the gravity of a new national-security law forced upon it by Beijing, Carrie Lam, Hong Kong’s chief executive , told a reporter..
WorldNews
Beijing's top office in Hong Kong slams 'ridiculous' US sanctions [Video]

Beijing's top office in Hong Kong slams 'ridiculous' US sanctions

Officials subject to US sanctions include Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam and head of China's Liaison Office, Luo Huining.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:06Published
HK vows it won't be intimidated by U.S. sanctions [Video]

HK vows it won't be intimidated by U.S. sanctions

Beijing’s top representative office in Hong Kong said on Saturday that sanctions imposed by Washington on senior Hong Kong and Chinese officials were “clowning actions” that would not frighten or intimidate Chinese people. Olivia Chan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:12Published

Hong Kong Hong Kong Special administrative region of China

Creativity from adversity: Fantastic face masks inspired by coronavirus [Video]

Creativity from adversity: Fantastic face masks inspired by coronavirus

Costume designer and actor Edmond Kok has created more than 170 experimental face masks, inspired both by the pandemic and Hong Kong's own political problems.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

How fake award for a tycoon left Oxford University open to Chinese influence

 Meaningless certificate was handed to a Hong Kong businessman with links to Communist Party in hope of receiving cash donations An Oxford academic handed out a..
WorldNews

US slaps sanctions on Hong Kong leader in new offensive on China

US slaps sanctions on Hong Kong leader in new offensive on China Washington (AFP) Aug 8, 2020 The United States slapped sanctions Friday on Hong Kong's leader...
Energy Daily - Published

HK Catholic activists arrested, US lawmakers sanctioned in China crackdown

CNA Staff, Aug 10, 2020 / 11:30 am (CNA).- Chinese authorities arrested pro-democracy activists in...
CNA - Published Also reported by •Eurasia Review


China Imposes Sanctions On US Congressmen, Others Over Hong Kong

China imposed sanctions on 11 U.S. citizens including members of the Congress in retaliation to a...
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •Energy DailyThe AgeJapan Today



