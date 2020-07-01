|
Sudanese protest a year after power-sharing deal with army
Security forces fire tear gas as protesters return to the streets of Khartoum to demand quicker political reforms.
Sudanese slam slow transition to democracy
It is the first anniversary of the power-sharing deal following the overthrow of Omar al-Bashir, but many Sudanese complain the promised transition to democracy is too slow.
Displaced Sudanese seek shelter amid deadly flood
At least 10 people were killed and more than 3,300 homes ruined by flooding triggered by torrential rains across much of Sudan this week, the country's civil defence organisation said.
