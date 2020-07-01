Global  
 

Sudanese protest a year after power-sharing deal with army

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:41s - Published
Security forces fire tear gas as protesters return to the streets of Khartoum to demand quicker political reforms.


Sudan Sudan Country in North Africa

Sudanese slam slow transition to democracy [Video]

Sudanese slam slow transition to democracy

It is the first anniversary of the power-sharing deal following the overthrow of Omar al-Bashir, but many Sudanese complain the promised transition to democracy is too slow.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 03:01Published

"Brake! Brake!" - a Lost Boy's driving lesson

 Moment of the week: Joseph Taban Rufino escaped unspeakable danger in the Sudan. Now in the U.S., will he survive his first driving lesson?
CBS News
Sudan faces disease threats after floods displace hundreds [Video]

Sudan faces disease threats after floods displace hundreds

There are concerns they will now be exposed to water-borne diseases like malaria and cholera.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:31Published
Displaced Sudanese seek shelter amid deadly flood [Video]

Displaced Sudanese seek shelter amid deadly flood

At least 10 people were killed and more than 3,300 homes ruined by flooding triggered by torrential rains across much of Sudan this week, the country's civil defence organisation said.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published

Khartoum Khartoum Capital of Sudan

Sudan protesters return to streets to demand more reforms [Video]

Sudan protesters return to streets to demand more reforms

Police used tear gas to disperse protesters marching on a road leading to the airport in the capital, Khartoum.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:37Published

