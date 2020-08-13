Around 7,000 jobs to be axed in further M&S overhaul

Around 7,000 jobs are being axed at retail giant Marks & Spencer as part of afurther shake-up of its stores and management in the face of the coronaviruscrisis.

The group said the roles were set to go over the next three monthsacross shops, regional management and its support centre.

M&S expects a“significant” number of roles will be cut through voluntary departures andearly retirement while it said it will also create some jobs through investingfurther in online warehousing and its new ambient food warehouse.

It comes asM&S revealed total sales in its hard-hit clothing and home arm plunged 29.9%in the eight weeks since shops reopened, with store sales tumbling 47.9% andonline surging 39.2%.