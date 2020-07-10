Global  
 

Bryce Dallas Howard on Jurassic World filming: We are the guinea pigs

Bryce Dallas Howard on Jurassic World filming: We are the guinea pigs

Bryce Dallas Howard on Jurassic World filming: We are the guinea pigs

Bryce Dallas Howard feels like a "guinea pig" as 'Jurassic World: Dominion' resumes filming amid the coronavirus pandemic.


david_panik

That David Storey Feeling Just realised Bryce Dallas Howard and Judy Greer play sisters in both Jurassic World and The Village. 5 hours ago

teerahv2

Tyrah. #BlackLivesMatter RT @tinyfilmlesbian: Bryce Dallas Howard is so hot in jurassic world im gay 8 hours ago

RaymondSelf20

Raymond Self Jurassic World: Bryce Dallas Howard Talks Dominion Set During Pandemic https://t.co/8ckzm3M6rf I can't wait for this movie. 11 hours ago

Angelwitchlady

🦕🌺💜Marisol James🧝‍♀️🧙‍♀️🧚‍♀️:#BLM RT @ComicBookNOW: Jurassic World: Bryce Dallas Howard Talks Dominion Set During Pandemic https://t.co/LJ1B4xLqeU https://t.co/MFfW6AGrNl 23 hours ago

Kerrie_Murphy

Antifa Under Secretary In Charge of Canapes While we all quite rightly mock Bryce Dallas Howard’s character in Jurassic World for the heels, we need to save mo… https://t.co/oZYaHNmjZn 1 day ago

TraceyLeeAU

good trouble TraceyLee watching Jurassic Whatever coz dinosaurs … (ok also coz Bryce Dallas Howard) 1 day ago

MohitHaram2049

Mohit Haram RT @ComicBook: Bryce Dallas Howard says #JurassicWorldDominion set is Hollywood’s "guinea pigs" during pandemic. https://t.co/1jLYI2z5q4 h… 2 days ago

LStrugnell

Lee Strugnell RT @JurassicWorld_: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Sam Neill will no longer be traveling to the country. #JurassicWorld #JurassicWorl… 2 days ago


Jurassic World: Dominion tests it's cast for coronavirus three times a week [Video]

Jurassic World: Dominion tests it's cast for coronavirus three times a week

'Jurassic World: Dominion' bosses ordered 18,000 coronavirus tests in order to resume filming, with cast members are screened for the virus three times a week.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:08Published
Jeff Goldblum feels safe returning to Jurassic World set [Video]

Jeff Goldblum feels safe returning to Jurassic World set

Jeff Goldblum has stated that Universal has gone out of its way to make the cast and crew of Jurassic World: Dominion feel safe, as the production resumes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published
Universal nega que produção de 'Jurassic World: Dominion' tenha sido interrompida [Video]

Universal nega que produção de 'Jurassic World: Dominion' tenha sido interrompida

Universal alegou que os relatos de que a produção de 'Jurassic World: Dominion' foi interrompida devido a membros da equipe testarem positivo para coronavírus são 'categoricamente falsos'

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:54Published