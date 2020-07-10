Bryce Dallas Howard on Jurassic World filming: We are the guinea pigs
Bryce Dallas Howard feels like a "guinea pig" as 'Jurassic World: Dominion' resumes filming amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Jurassic World: Dominion tests it's cast for coronavirus three times a week'Jurassic World: Dominion' bosses ordered 18,000 coronavirus tests in order to resume filming, with cast members are screened for the virus three times a week.
Jeff Goldblum feels safe returning to Jurassic World setJeff Goldblum has stated that Universal has gone out of its way to make the cast and crew of Jurassic World: Dominion feel safe, as the production resumes amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Universal nega que produção de 'Jurassic World: Dominion' tenha sido interrompidaUniversal alegou que os relatos de que a produção de 'Jurassic World: Dominion' foi interrompida devido a membros da equipe testarem positivo para coronavírus são 'categoricamente falsos'