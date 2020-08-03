SC says funds from PM-Cares needn't be transferred to National Disaster Response Fund|Oneindia News

Global  
 

Supreme Court Says Money collected under the PM CARES Fund for the coronavirus pandemic need not be transferred to National Disaster Response Fund.

Days after being discharged after testing negative for Coronavirus, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has once again been admitted to hospital.

Amit Shah is currently under observation at AIIMS. Fourteen HIV-positive children at a shelter home run by a non-profit in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur were allegedly dragged out by officials who had orders from the district administration to close the facility.

A woman in her early 20s was found bleeding by a canal in Uttar Pradesh last evening, her face and throat slashed with a sharp weapon.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern hit back on Tuesday against U.S. President Donald Trump for saying her country is experiencing a big surge in COVID-19, calling the remarks 'patently wrong'.


