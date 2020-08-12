Global  
 

Michelle Obama leads attack on Trump at DNC

Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Duration: 02:27s - Published
Michelle Obama leads attack on Trump at DNC

Michelle Obama leads attack on Trump at DNC

Former First Lady Michelle Obama capped off the first night of the virtual Democratic National Convention on Monday, where a parade of high-profile speakers took President Donald Trump to task for his handling of the global health crisis and America's racial divide.

Gloria Tso reports.

"Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country." Former First Lady Michelle Obama capped off the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday (August 17) with a magnetic speech, launching a scathing attack on President Donald Trump.

"You simply cannot fake your way through this job.

As I've said before, being president doesn't change who you are.

It reveals who you are." Speakers and viewers alike beamed in virtually this year, as Americans from all walks of life joined forces to support Democratic candidate Joe Biden -- and deliver a strong rebuke to the president.

The convention typically serves as the starter's gun for the final sprint leading up to the presidential election.

But this year's parade of high-profile speakers carried an extra sense of urgency, as they pressed Americans to vote for Biden by pointing to Trump's handling of both the global health crisis and the racial divide in America.

Among them was Biden's former primary rival, Senator Bernie Sanders.

"Nero fiddled while Rome burned; Trump golfs." The virtual convention featured voters who say they're struggling with the country's healthcare crisis and an economic slump.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, whose state has managed to overcome the worst of the pandemic so far, said America's struggle with the virus - pointed to a larger problem.

"Only a strong body can fight off the virus.

And America's divisions weakened it.

Donald Trump didn't create the initial division.

The division created Trump.

He only made it worse." Division along racial lines was another major theme.

The brother of George Floyd, whose death in police custody in May sparked anti-racism protests across the country, led a moment of silence for Black Americans who lost their lives.

"To honor George and the many other souls we lost to hate and injustice.

And when this moment ends, let's make sure we never stop saying their names." Meanwhile, Trump is breaking tradition this week by crisscrossing the country in a campaign swing from Wisconsin to Minnesota.

Candidates usually limit their activities during their opponents' convention.

But Biden currently leads Trump in national opinion polls, ahead of the Republican National Convention next week, where Trump will be formally nominated for a second term.




