'Kinky Boots - The Musical' Trailer 2 Video Credit: MyMovies STUDIO - Duration: 00:30s - Published 8 minutes ago 'Kinky Boots - The Musical' Trailer 2 Kinky Boots - The Musical Trailer 2 - 'Kinky Boots - The Musical', filmed live at London's Adelphi Theatre, is strutting onto the big screen! 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources New trailer Hamilton trailer released ahead of Disney debut



The smash-hit Broadway musical Hamilton will be released onto Disney's streaming service in the UK on July 3. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00 Published on June 22, 2020