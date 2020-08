Carabao Cup north draw: Derby face Barrow Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:51s - Published 43 seconds ago Carabao Cup north draw: Derby face Barrow Derby County have been drawn against newly-promoted League Two side Barrow in the northern section of the Carabao Cup first round. 0

Derby Telegraph - Published 26 minutes ago





