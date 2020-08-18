SUV Tries to Force Its Way Past Traffic Controller

Occurred on August 13, 2020 / Revelstoke, British Columbia, CanadaInfo from Licensor: "A tragic 5 am accident shut down the Trans-Canada Highway near the small city of Revelstoke.

Downtown, traffic was still gridlocked 7 hours later.

A young flagger, stationed in the city's only roundabout, was directing traffic out the only exit still flowing when an impatient out-of-province driver physically tried to push him out of the way with his SUV at least three times.

The flagger first fell spread-eagled onto the hood, got up and held his stop sign directly in the windshield, but the driver kept pushing.

Only after the flagger got out his phone to take a picture, did the driver back off, with his passenger still furious at the flagger, who was left shaken but uninjured.

Police are investigating.

This captures part of the incident, which heightens existing tensions across BC regarding the presence of out-of-province visitors during COVID, and their perceived sense of entitlement."