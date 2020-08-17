Global  
 

Video Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR - Duration: 01:28s - Published
Police: Young Democrats of Maryland president missing, found dead in D.C.

KITCHEN, WAS FOUND DEADSUNDAY.

THOSE WHO KNEW HIM ARESHOCKED.

WMAR 2 NEWSHARRISON HAS MORE.Track: Joseph Kitchen was thepresident for the YoungDemocrats of Maryland.

He hasbeen missing since Tuesday oflast week where he was seen atSandy POINT State Park in AnneArundel county.

This is themissing persons flIER for him.Police found Kitchen Sundaydead in his apartment inWashington DC.

Police did notsay the cause of death.

Sot: Ithought it was a joke when Ifirst saw it&..

Track: JuwanBlocker first met Kitchen inhigh school, that was 2013.This came as a shock as wellfor Blocker.

Sot: We have somuch going on at the local,state and federal level.Joseph, he didnyour title was.

He wanted tomake sure and had no problemwith calling out electedofficials if they werentruly doing what the said theywere going to do for yourpeople across the state.Track: Kitchen wrote arecommendation letter forBlocker when he was trying toget into college.

Sot: Josephwasnso many people following him,he was a leader because he wasable to see potential inindividuals that wanted tomake a difference and was ableto provide feedback and helpthem along the way.

Track:Kitchen was also the directorof outreach and volunteerismat the Washington School forGirls.

The Police have notreleased any information andsay they are stillinvestigating his death.

InAnne Arundel county, DHTODAY - SEVERAL BALT




